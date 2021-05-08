Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Announces Earnings Results

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Uniti Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.610-1.650 EPS.

NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 1,675,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,106,820. Uniti Group has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

UNIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

