UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $417.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,315. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $419.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

