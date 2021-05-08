United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. United States Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

NYSE USM opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

USM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

