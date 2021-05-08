United Fire Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Fire Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Fire Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $32.50 on Friday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $816.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.56%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

