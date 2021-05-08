uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

QURE stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in uniQure by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 54.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $473,504 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

