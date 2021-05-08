Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €17.50 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Uniper (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a €17.50 ($20.59) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UN01. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.50 ($33.53).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €30.92 ($36.38) on Thursday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 52-week high of €32.18 ($37.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

