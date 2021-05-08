Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market capitalization of $366,332.19 and $568.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00066720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00252761 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 398.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.92 or 0.01136291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00740390 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.58 or 1.00045590 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

