UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €79.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €79.00 ($92.94) target price from UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €76.87 and its 200 day moving average is €65.75. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

