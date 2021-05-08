U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 56,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,468,384 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE USB opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.48.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

