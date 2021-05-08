Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

