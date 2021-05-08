Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Issues Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,685. Two Harbors Investment has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $7.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

