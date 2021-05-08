Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%.

TWO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 5,954,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,779,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

