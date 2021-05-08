Tungsten’s (TUNG) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Tungsten (LON:TUNG) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TUNG opened at GBX 32.80 ($0.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. Tungsten has a 52 week low of GBX 22.60 ($0.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 45 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.37.

About Tungsten

Tungsten Corporation plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides trade finance and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; invoice data capture solutions; purchase order services; and analytics solutions to transform invoice data.

