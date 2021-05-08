TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

