TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.06. TTEC posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. TTEC has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $109.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.50%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

