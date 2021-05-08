Truist Securities Raises Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $56.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camping World has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.30.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. Camping World has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. Camping World’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

In other Camping World news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $172,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,038.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,837 shares of company stock valued at $61,933,661. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,972,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after buying an additional 102,109 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

