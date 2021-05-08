Truist Securities Increases Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $125.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $115.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.51. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after acquiring an additional 185,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,694,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,537 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,506,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,885,000 after acquiring an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,236,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,274,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

