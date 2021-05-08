Truist Securiti Weighs in on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $56.66 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 157,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

