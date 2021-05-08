Truist Securiti Weighs in on Central Garden & Pet’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $59.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

