Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

FANG opened at $84.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.