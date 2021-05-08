TriumphX Price Down 55.6% Over Last 7 Days (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded up 455% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $24,108.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000437 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 55.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00083980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062846 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.17 or 0.00771975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.79 or 0.00102072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,308.61 or 0.09063200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046291 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 coins. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

