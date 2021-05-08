TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 26.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.90. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.51%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

