Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Issues Earnings Results

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. The stock had a trading volume of 534,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,312. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $193,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,844 shares of company stock worth $5,658,037. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

