Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,074. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

