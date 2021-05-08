Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Tops $1.76

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $3,612.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.75 or 0.00251346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $677.07 or 0.01144061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 296.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00746928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,255.03 or 1.00125303 BTC.

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

