Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Travis Perkins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPRKY stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.25.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

