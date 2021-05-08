TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.07% of TransUnion worth $12,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $635,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 474,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TransUnion by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in TransUnion by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $526,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $74,790.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,805.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,001 shares of company stock worth $6,731,153 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $106.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $110.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

