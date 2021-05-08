Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Lowered to $3.50 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.78.

RIG stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 156.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

