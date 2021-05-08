Transform Wealth LLC Has $16.93 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.4% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 322.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,010,963 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,810 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 75,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 43,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.