Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 766 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,959,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,882,000 after acquiring an additional 412,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

DHR stock opened at $258.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average is $231.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

