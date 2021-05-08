Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Teekay LNG Partners comprises approximately 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Teekay LNG Partners worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGP. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 430,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. Analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 64.25%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

