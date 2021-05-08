Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $398,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.