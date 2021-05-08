Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $319.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.69 and a 52-week high of $331.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.69. The company has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

