Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 15,658 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $81.89 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

