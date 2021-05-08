Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 64.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 83.5% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 118,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 53,805 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.00 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

