Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,541 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 624.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

In related news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $345,197.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

