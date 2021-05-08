Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes and transportation. Trane Technologies plc, formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc, is based in SWORDS, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.68. 1,049,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,593. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,652,000 after purchasing an additional 229,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after purchasing an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

