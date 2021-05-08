Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.76 billion-$13.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.52 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT opened at $183.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $183.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.