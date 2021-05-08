Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

TNLIF remained flat at $$5.68 during trading on Friday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

