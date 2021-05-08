Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,074 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 2,169 call options.

FEZ stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.35. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,626,000 after buying an additional 423,777 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $10,725,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 124.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 172,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 96.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,649,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.