Traders Purchase Large Volume of Academy Sports and Outdoors Call Options (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 27,925 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,648 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

In other news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 7,794,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $221,991,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

