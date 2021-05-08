Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,545 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,756% compared to the average daily volume of 66 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,957,051 shares of company stock valued at $275,561,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,206,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 523.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,457,000 after purchasing an additional 751,266 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

