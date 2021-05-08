TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.46. 91,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,507. The company has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.