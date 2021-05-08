TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPIC. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,959. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

