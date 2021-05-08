TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NYSE:TRTX opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 304.82, a current ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $13.18.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 41.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

