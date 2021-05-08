Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) has been assigned a C$30.00 target price by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.32.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.95. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38. The stock has a market cap of C$8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.72.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.3800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,347.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$201,390,143.43. Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.