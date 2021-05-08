Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $34.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRMLF. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.08.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $23.80 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.