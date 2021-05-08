Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$106.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$107.67.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

TSE TIH opened at C$105.30 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$61.09 and a 12 month high of C$106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$91.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$984.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 4.3199999 EPS for the current year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total value of C$298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$93,250. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.