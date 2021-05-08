Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPDKY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske raised shares of Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Topdanmark A/S stock opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. Topdanmark A/S has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $4.95.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

