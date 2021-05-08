TOP Reaches Market Cap of $27.98 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, TOP has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $27.98 million and $2.61 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00081858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00102892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $451.98 or 0.00769040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,285.70 or 0.08993564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.